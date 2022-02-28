Classen SAS sweeps pair from Tecumseh

TECUMSEH – The Saturday night sub-sectional game between Tecumseh and Classen SAS girls was one for the books in Class 4A regional action.

The No. 6 ranked team in the nation came into Tecumseh looking for an easy win but left with a tough-fought one as the Lady Comets squeaked by the Lady Savages 49-43 Saturday.

The top scorers for the Lady Savages were junior Kenzli Warden with 14, sophomores Serenity Jacoway dropped nine and Samantha Schweighardt added another eight.

The girls' game was definitely a tale of two halves as the first one was all Classen. The Lady Comets have three seniors with D-1 college offers. One of those seniors is Darianna LittlePage-Bugg, who will be suiting up for the green and gold of Baylor next year and is also a McDonald’s All-American and a nominee for Gatorade Player of the Year. To round out the starting five is a junior with a few D-1 offers of her own and a freshman who is also sitting with a D-1 offer already.

Going into the game, the Lady Comets were the favorite to walk away with the win. Classen’s defense held the Lady Savages to only two points in the second quarter. At halftime the Lady Comets led by a score of 33-10.

During halftime, the Lady Savages made some changes and came out looking for a win.

The Lady Savages came out of the locker room and went on a 13-0 run, most points coming from 3-pointers. Sophomores Jadyn Wilson and Schweighardt dropped a pair of 3-pointers apiece. Jacoway added another of her own. Warden and sophomore Reagan Berry each added a 2-pointer to top off a 19-7 run in the third.

Starting the fourth quarter, the Lady Comets led the game 40-29 over the Lady Savages.

The Lady Savages again outscored the Lady Comets 14-9 in the fourth but it wasn't enough. Warden led the scoring with seven points followed by Jacoway who added another 3-pointer. Schweighardt and senior Schantel Evans each added another 2-points apiece in the final period.

The Lady Savages played Broken Bow Monday in more regional play at Byng.

Classen SAS 62, Tecumseh 38 (Boys)

The Savages fought hard against the Comets, but Classen SAS just too much to handle as the Comets walked away with the win.

Seniors Ben Corley and Daveon Mays led the Savages in scoring on Saturday night. Corley led with 12 while Mays added another eight points for the Savages.

The Comets came out hard and led the whole game, outscoring the Savages 17-6 in the first quarter. Junior Brady Overstreet led the Savages in scoring during the first quarter with a pair of 2-pointers, while senior Brennon Carter added his own 2-pointer.

The second quarter was a close one with the Comets outscoring the Savages 11-10. Mays and sophomore Jase Edwards each had four points for the Savages. Corley added two more to the score for the Savages, ending the first half with a score of28-16 in favor of the Comets.

The third quarter was another close one as the Comets led the scoring 14-13. Corley had a big quarter and dropped a 3-pointer along with a pair of 2’s. Carter and Overstreet added another 2 apiece from the floor. Senior Jaxon Meyers hit both of his free throws adding to the Savages score. Ending the third quarter the Savages trailed 42-29.

In the fourth quarter, it was all Comets as they went on a 20-9 scoring run to finish the game. Mays dropped a pair of 2-pointers, while Corley sank a 3-pointer from behind the arch. Edwards rounded it out with a 2-pointer of his own.

The Savages were scheduled to face Byng Monday night in a regional elimination game.