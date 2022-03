In order to put further pressure on Russian President Vladamir Putin, the United States on Monday targeted Russia's central bank with new sanctions. What Happened: The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) blocked Americans from engaging in transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 9 DAYS AGO