Ukrainian government raises $20 million after plea for cryptocurrency

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 9 days ago
A crowdfunding appeal from the government of Ukraine has raised nearly $20 million in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to Reuters.

Ukraine’s official Twitter account sent out the appeal for money on Saturday as Russia continued its invasion of the country. The tweet provided digital wallet addresses for tokens including bitcoin and ether.

Ukraine’s Vice-Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov provided the wallet address in the tweet.

On Sunday, he called for cryptocurrency exchanges to block Russian users.

“I’m asking all major crypto exchanges to block addresses of Russian users. It’s crucial to freeze not only the addresses linked to Russian and Belarusian politicians, but also to sabotage ordinary users.

In the early morning hours of Monday, the wallet addresses had received crypto worth $20 million, London-based Elliptic said.

According to Elliptic, a company that tracks the movement of digital coins, the majority of donations received to date “have been in Bitcoin and Ether, although US Dollar stablecoins contribute a significant proportion.”

It is not only cryptocurrencies that are being donated, according to Elliptic, but also non-fungible tokens, which are being sent to the Ukrainian government’s ethereum account.

NFTs are digital assets that represent real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos, Forbes explains. They are bought and sold online.

Fedorov confirmed that the tweets were from the Ukrainian government and said the money would be used to “destroy as much Russian soldiers as possible.”

The donations came as Russian forces tried to push further into the country. While Russia has taken two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, its military has run into determined Ukrainian resistance throughout the country.

Russia’s currency plummeted against the dollar Monday after news of sanctions by the U.S. and its allies being launched against the country.

CBS News

A Ukrainian lawmaker's plea for help

Hours after Russia launched its attack, Ukrainian leaders are urging the United States and NATO to provide support. In an emotional interview with CBS News, Ukrainian Parliament member Halyna Yanchenko spoke about conditions in the capital and pleaded for help for her country: "Please save our people. Dozens of people, maybe hundreds of people, might be murdered tonight," she said.
WORLD
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ukrainians evacuate Kyiv suburbs amid deepening crisis

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Civilians trying to escape Russian shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv streamed toward the capital on Wednesday, some of them making their way across the slippery wooden planks of a makeshift bridge, in a renewed effort to evacuate Ukraine's besieged cities. The exodus...
POLITICS
Mykhailo Fedorov
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Live updates: Canada to send drone cameras to Ukraine

BERLIN -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Canada will soon send Ukraine “highly specialized equipment.”. Trudeau said during a visit to Berlin that Zelenskyy also accepted an invitation to address the Canadian Parliament during Wednesday’s conversation. Zelenskyy spoke to the British Parliament on Tuesday.
WORLD
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Live updates: Ukraine: Russian strike hits hospital

LYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say a Russian strike has hit a children’s hospital and maternity facility in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol. A statement on the city council’s social media account on Wednesday said the hospital suffered “colossal” damage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
EUROPE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Europe faces pressure to join US, British ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Europe faces a tough choice: Is it worth a recession to choke off oil and gas money to Russia while it fights a war in Ukraine?. While U.S. and British bans on Russian oil increase the pressure on Europe to follow suit, the continent's dependence on Russia for energy makes an immediate embargo much more difficult. Still, some officials say it is the only way to stop pouring billions in oil and gas revenue into President Vladimir Putin's coffers, despite the near certainty of record inflation worsening.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol buries dead in mass grave

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — (AP) — Under steady Russian bombardment, workers in Ukraine's besieged southern port city of Mariupol are hastily and unceremoniously burying scores of dead Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in a mass grave. With morgues overflowing and more corpses uncollected in homes, city officials decided they could...
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Live updates: Kerry: War shows peace, climate links

UNITED NATIONS — Russia’s “illegal, unprovoked” and “cruel” war against Ukraine is underscoring the many different ways in which peace, security and a stable climate are linked, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday. Kerry told an informal U.N. Security Council meeting on Climate...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

European stocks surge, Asia down after Wall St retreat

BEIJING — (AP) — European stocks and Wall Street futures rebounded Wednesday as investors watched diplomatic efforts to end Russia's attack on Ukraine, while Asian markets sank after Chinese inflation accelerated. Already high oil prices added more than $1 per barrel and then gave up those gains following...
STOCKS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

