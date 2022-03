Scarf is a nice if not particularly original idea, disappointingly executed on almost all fronts. What is it? A 3D puzzle platformer featuring a scarf. Many developers are influenced by other games, but no one's made their homage quite as obvious as Uprising Studios did here—one look at Scarf's titular piece of wool, and it's impossible not to feel reminded of Journey. While Scarf goes for a similar mood, it’s absolutely its own thing, for better and worse. More than just some magical thread, this garment is a sentient being, and the key to the game’s puzzle-platforming gameplay.

