The SEC has had its sights on NFTs for a while with Hester Peirce stating back in March 2021 that selling fractionalized NFTs could be breaking the law. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reportedly has its eyes set on the NFT market and NFT creators as it has begun a probe into the dealings happening at several NFT marketplaces which may violate regulations. According to sources familiar with the issue, the SEC is investigating whether certain NFT items constitute securities and as such should be regulated.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO