WASHINGTON — Another Russian athlete is facing disciplinary action, only this time it's because of his decision to tape a letter "Z" on his uniform. The incident -- which occurred while the athlete, 20-year-old Ivan Kuliak, stood next to a Ukrainian competitor at a gymnastics world cup event in Doha, Qatar -- was widely condemned by the international community as the letter has become the de-facto symbol of support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

