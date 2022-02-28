ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WRESTLING RUMORS: Why WWE Star Has Been Missing From TV

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could have worked. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit tricky to find something for everyone to do. That can create quite a few problems and some of them seem to involve WWE just not having any kind of an idea to give...

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 0

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
PWMania

Video Footage of What Happened With Brock Lesnar At WWE’s MSG Return

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Title at Saturday night’s live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Click here for full results from the event. Austin Theory came down to the ring and answered the challenge. Lesnar took Theory to Suplex City and then won with the F5.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Three Title Changes Take Place Saturday Night

History has been made twice! Titles have long since been the focal point of wrestling promotions and that is not a surprise. They are the easiest concepts in the wrestling world and that will be the case for a long time to come. Wrestlers can win, lose or challenge for a title and have an instant story to be told, making putting a story together that much easier. That was the case twice over the weekend.
WWE
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
Popculture

'Celebrity Big Brother' Winner Miesha Tate Apologizes to Shanna Moakler: 'I Made a Mistake' (Exclusive)

Professional fighter Miesha Tate has a lot to say about her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Tate, who won the third season of the competition, found herself in the midst of most of the drama and action in the house. In particular, Tate was at the center of a dilemma with Shanna Moakler, leading her to make some controversial comments about the reality star. After leaving the house, Tate had time to reflect on everything that went down and told PopCulture.com exclusively that she wants to take "responsibility" for what she said during her time in the competition.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Leaves Brock Lesnar a Bloody Mess at MSG Event

There's an immense amount of hype around WWE's live show at Madison Square Garden tonight thanks to WWE teasing a mystery opponent for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Combined with the increased secrecy around the identity of the opponent and the fact that reports said cameras were going to be filming Lesnar's match, it makes sense why fans got so curious as to who it was and what effect the match would have on Lesnar and Roman Reigns' Champion vs Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Well, now the identity of that opponent has been revealed (thanks to @suplexed_reign), and it was... Austin Theory?
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – New Champion Crowned, Ronda Rousey Vs. Sonya Deville, Roman Reigns, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FTX Arena in Miami, FL. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with Paul Heyman backstage. Heyman introduces himself and we see still shots of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the screen. Heyman says tonight SmackDown will be blessed with Reigns’ presence and an opportunity to acknowledge him. We cut over to Ronda Rousey now. She hypes her blue brand in-ring debut and says the match with Sonya Deville will be one to remember and she will show Deville that SmackDown isn’t just the name of the show. We cut to Deville now. She says the only thing memorable about Rousey’s first SmackDown match will be her first SmackDown loss because nothing can compete with the power of authority. We go to The Viking Raiders now. They say SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have been playing hide & seek but Vikings don’t play games, they raid and tonight they will rip the titles from whatever is left of them. We go to The Usos now. They dismiss what The Vikings just said and knock them for their size. They are The Ones. We go to Ricochet now. He takes shots at WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn but gives him some props for his work, and says he won’t be champion after tonight. We go to Sami now. Sami mentions Johnny Knoxville and Shinsuke Nakamura, and says after tonight everyone will be calling him the greatest Intercontinental Champion. Sami walks off.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Surprising Update On Cody Rhodes/WWE

Maybe not? There have been a lot of wrestlers moving from one company to another in recent months, many of which are the result of WWE letting them go. Most wrestlers have been leaving WWE, but there are a few who have been heading there. That can make for a big moment, but this time it seems like someone will not be going there, at least for the time being.
WWE
ComicBook

Cain Velasquez, Former UFC and WWE Star, Allegedly Involved in San Jose Shooting

Cain Velasquez, former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar, was allegedly involved in a shooting in San Jose this week according to NBC Bay Area. Police told the outlet that a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. Another man has since been arrested, though it's unclear if Velasquez was the victim, the shooter or a bystander. Stay tuned for further updates.
SAN JOSE, CA
Wrestling World

WWE's altered plans for Raw

During his tag team match alongside Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw, against the couple formed by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Randy Orton seemed to have suffered a severe blow to the shoulder, so much so that Montez Ford's Frog Splash had worried all Legend Killer fans that he might have done more damage than expected, with Orton failing to complete his match as had been decided by management.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Ronda Rousey Wins on SmackDown and Gets Sweet Revenge on Charlotte Flair

Tonight was Ronda Rousey's first one on one match on SmackDown ever, and it was against none other than Sonya Deville. Of course, Charlotte Flair had to come out and circle the ring to help out Deville, and early she would make her pretense felt and give Deville the chance to hit a chop block and keep Rousey grounded. Deville then kept up the attack on Rousey with a running knee and then settled into a hold in the middle of the ring, and then slammed Rousey down on the mat.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Surprise AEW Debut Sets Up New Revolution Match

Welcome back and get going. There are a lot of wrestlers on the AEW roster as the company has put together quite the collection of talent. The company has a great mixture of top level stars, up and coming wrestlers and younger names starting to get noticed. It can be interesting to see what happens when someone else is added to the mix and that was the case this week.
WWE

