ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee indoor mask mandate expires today

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mxglt_0eRBt0bp00

Milwaukee's indoor mask mandate put in place in mid January to halt climbing COVID-19 cases expires Tuesday.

On Jan. 18, 2022 the Milwaukee Common Council approved an indoor mask mandate , sending the ordinance to Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who signed off on the mandate.

The mandate applied to any person over 3 years old who entered a building open to the public. The ordinance passed with 12 Council members in favor and one against, with one abstaining.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The last time Milwaukee had a mask ordinance, businesses were fined up to $500 for not complying. This time around, there were no financial penalties. Instead, a business could get its license suspended or even pulled.

Milwaukee ended its previous mask mandate on June 1 of 2021. The expiration of that order also included capacity limits. The most recent ordinance made no mention of capacity limits.

You can read the approved ordinance here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy