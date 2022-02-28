Milwaukee indoor mask mandate expires today

Milwaukee's indoor mask mandate put in place in mid January to halt climbing COVID-19 cases expires Tuesday.

On Jan. 18, 2022 the Milwaukee Common Council approved an indoor mask mandate , sending the ordinance to Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who signed off on the mandate.

The mandate applied to any person over 3 years old who entered a building open to the public. The ordinance passed with 12 Council members in favor and one against, with one abstaining.

RELATED COVERAGE:



The last time Milwaukee had a mask ordinance, businesses were fined up to $500 for not complying. This time around, there were no financial penalties. Instead, a business could get its license suspended or even pulled.

Milwaukee ended its previous mask mandate on June 1 of 2021. The expiration of that order also included capacity limits. The most recent ordinance made no mention of capacity limits.

You can read the approved ordinance here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip