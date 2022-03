We all are aware that bicyclists in Maine are allowed to share the roads with drivers, and why shouldn't they? Bicycling is not only good for your health but have you seen the price of gas right now? Pedaling is free and has no carbon emissions. But in order to share the road properly, we all need to be aware of what our responsibilities are as drivers and bicyclists.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO