(CNN) -- The family of an American detained in Russia spoke with President Joe Biden on Tuesday shortly after waving at the President's passing motorcade in Fort Worth, Texas. Joey and Paula Reed, the parents of former US Marine Trevor Reed, stood for hours in the cold weather in Fort Worth, holding a sign about their son and waiting for Biden's motorcade to pass by in the hopes that President would stop to speak with them. The Reed family's attempt to set up a meeting with Biden ahead of the visit was declined, they said.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO