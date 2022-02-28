ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Northwestern at Iowa odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (13-14, 6-12 Big Ten) visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7) Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we look at the Northwestern vs. Iowa odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Wildcats are in freefall, losing four of the past five games to slip back under .500. Northwestern suffered a 67-60 loss at Penn State last time out Friday as the Under cashed for the fifth time in the past six games.

The Hawkeyes have posted three consecutive games and six of the past seven outings overall. Iowa has covered just two of the past five games at home.

Northwestern at Iowa odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Northwestern +420 (bet $100 to win $420) | Iowa -600 (bet $600 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Northwestern +9.5 (-102) | Iowa -9.5 (-122)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 151.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Northwestern at Iowa odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Iowa 78, Northwestern 71

Iowa (-600) is back on its home hardwood after an 88-78 win at Nebraska Friday. The Hawkeyes have won three of the past four at home, while going 13-0 SU in 13 games as a favorite of 9.5 or more points. However, you cannot risk six times your potential return, no matter how certain the result appears.

PASS.

NORTHWESTERN +9.5 (-102) is worth playing, as the Wildcats are 3-1 ATS in the past four instances as an underdog of eight or more points. Iowa -9.5 (-122) is a dangerous team with Keegan Murray leading the charge. However, the Hawkeyes are just 2-3 ATS in the past five as a favorite of 9 or more points.

The play is for the UNDER 151.5 (-108) here. For Northwestern, the Under has connected in five of the past six games overall, while going 4-0 in the past four as an underdog. For Iowa, the Over has been the rule lately, and it has a powerful offense. But Northwestern is not as good on offense, and will help keep the total Under.

