Elon Musk may be personally delivering the first Berlin Tesla-made cars to new owners. Brandenburg state environment office has given Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) the final approval to start production at its Giga Berlin factory. The automobile company has been awaiting approval for a license to begin electric vehicle (EV) and battery production since its factory construction began at Gruenheide. The Tesla Giga Berlin factory project originally started in November 2019, with the company hoping to commence operations in 2021. It set a timeline to emulate its Chinese Gigafactory in Shanghai after the $2 billion projects have been completed at full speed. From gaining permission to required construction work, it began within six months and was completed within 30 months. Production started after 36 months, and full minimum tax revenues were paid after 60 months. It is the first foreign company to wholly own a car manufacturing plant in the country. The estimated cost of the Giga Berlin was $1.6 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO