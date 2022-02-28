Cause of Chinatown fire under investigation
(BCN) – San Francisco firefighters extinguished a one-alarm fire in Chinatown on Sunday evening that nevertheless produced thick black smoke that was visible for miles.
The fire occurred at 48 Waverly Place, near a restaurant and a physical therapy business.
A fire department spokesperson said there were no injuries and the blaze didn’t displace any residents. The cause is under investigation.
