JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travelers through Jacksonville International Airport will soon have new options for nonstop flights to seven new cities across the United States. JAX leaders announced the new routes via Breeze Airways in a news conference Tuesday morning. The new routes will start at $99 each way, but passengers who book flights by March 11 can score discounted tickets at just $49 each way for certain destinations.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO