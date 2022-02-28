ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Three Fixes to Build Energy Projects Cleaner and Faster

Scientific American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReducing carbon emissions in the U.S. to net zero is achievable. It’s economically sustainable, environmentally essential, technologically feasible and, with some work, even politically viable. But to have a good chance of reaching net zero, we must change the way we regulate the construction of clean energy projects....

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Nearly all GOP governors call on White House to reverse energy decisions, boost energy production

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend global energy markets, nearly all of the country's Republican governors are calling on President Biden to boost domestic energy production, in some cases by reversing orders he signed in the opening days of his presidency to combat climate change, and to diversify U.S. sources of energy with measures like restarting work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Transition Accelerating Faster Than Ever, Industry Says

Energy industry leaders believe the energy transition is accelerating faster than ever with 2022 set to be a strong year for industry growth. Energy professionals revealed that energy industry leaders believe the energy transition is accelerating faster than ever, and that 2022 is set to be a strong year for industry growth, classification society DNV said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Scientific American

Countries Pave the Way to End Plastic Pollution

Officials from 175 countries agreed yesterday to craft a global treaty over the next two years with the aim of ending plastic pollution. The final treaty could be a game-changer for lands and oceans awash in plastic bottles and packaging. Castoff plastics choke and entangle animals, are ingested by people as tiny particles in food, and lead to higher greenhouse gases.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaner Energy#Energy Efficiency#Sustainable Energy#Green Energy#Energy Development#Princeton University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy