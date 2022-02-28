ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City More Determined Than Ever to Sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland This Summer

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago

Despite Manchester City blowing away the competition for large parts of the ongoing season without the presence of a traditional number nine, a striker remains at the summit of their priority list ahead of the coming transfer window.

A recent report had claimed that Pep Guardiola himself also believes that his high-flying Manchester City side would have been ‘even better’ this season with an established goalscorer at their disposal.

Apart from their desire to bring in a clinical finisher through the door, there is another reason that is pushing Etihad officials to wrap up a deal for their primary striker target next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ex13c_0eRBqz2A00
IMAGO / Imagebroker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgRW8_0eRBqz2A00
IMAGO / Team 2

As per a report by the Manchester Evening News’ Simon Bajkowski, Manchester City are even ‘more determined’ to sign Erling Haaland next summer, after their failure to land Harry Kane last season.

It has been claimed that the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund talisman is set to be ‘stiff’ - with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-German also expected to be queued up to sign the striking sensation.

In addition to this, the report also claims that Pep Guardiola is a ‘huge fan’ of the 21-year old.

A recent report had also stated that the Premier League champions have ‘already met’ Haaland and his representatives to present their ‘latest offers’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioY7x_0eRBqz2A00
IMAGO / Avanti
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDDhc_0eRBqz2A00
IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

German outlet BILD had made the revelation that Manchester City can ‘easily’ afford to pay the Norwegian superstar’s €670,000-per-week wages, which highlights just how willing they are to get the mega-deal over the line.

It is highly likely that Manchester City are trying to pull out all the stops to secure the services of Erling Haaland, after being unable to bring in a striker last summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cndPo_0eRBqz2A00

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

Pep Guardiola Credits Wife for His Touchline Fashion and Thanks Man City's Money for 'Good Things' in his Life

While Pep Guardiola’s sides are rightly renowned for being easy on the eye, much of the same can be said about the Manchester City boss’ personal sense of style. From being spotted in various Stone Island items on a regular basis, to DSquared’s exclusive collaborations with Manchester City as a club, the Catalan boss is a trendsetter both on and off the pitch.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#Real Madrid#Bild#Norwegian
CityXtra

"Scratch or Pinch Your Back When the Referee Isn’t Looking!" - Ilkay Gundogan Names Premier League Centre-Back as His 'Toughest Opponent"

German international Ilkay Gundogan has played a plethora of teams in his glittering career. Previously plying his trade in the Bundesliga, Gundogan has before battled with the likes of Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal and Thomas Müller. Since his move to England, the midfielder has also faced world-class talents like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy