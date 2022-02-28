ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Nathalie Miebach Exhibition

 6 days ago

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Miebach’s exhibition, "Stay Healthy and Strong," features new...

Roanoke Times

On exhibit: NRV museums

Local museums are unveiling exhibits and scheduling events as COVID’s grip loosens. Montgomery Museum of Art & History is planning a move to spacious new digs in downtown Christiansburg, Wilderness Road Museum interpreters are plotting true historical drama, and Smithfield blacksmiths will show how to make new implements in old ways.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
MyWabashValley.com

CANDLES adds a new exhibit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The CANDLES Holocaust Museum added a new exhibit to commemorate Women’s History Month. The exhibit will feature various women that endured the atrocities of the Holocaust. CANDLES received the exhibit through Yad Vashem, which is Israel’s official memorial to the Holocaust. Each...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Yuma Daily Sun

Park debuts Quechan exhibit

The Colorado River State Historic Park celebrated the grand opening of the new Legacy of the Indian Wars exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 19. The new exhibit is located within the Quartermaster’s Office building and includes four interpretive panels, a mini-documentary on the Quechan ties to the Colorado River, and exhibit cases. The exhibit focuses on both the immediate and long-term effects of this time period on the Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe, which historically controlled the Yuma Crossing on the Colorado River. This exhibit was made possible through a $5,000 grant from Arizona Humanities to the Colorado River State Historic Park. Additional exhibit support was provided by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and the National Park Service.
YUMA, AZ
WATE

Middle School Art Exhibition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young kids are being given the opportunity to display their art at a real exhibition show. The Etowah Arts Commission and East Tennessee Arts Center are joining forces to bring the Regional Middle School Art Show all across several regions. The event will be held...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KOLO TV Reno

Summer of Soul Exhibit in Reno

Dozens gathered to show support for Ukraine as it continues to fight off Russian invasion. Physically Challenged Get Snow Time on Tahoe-Area Slopes. People with physical challenges were able to participate in cross-country skiing and biathlon.
RENO, NV

