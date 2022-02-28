ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert explains changing approach to heart issues in athletes

By Mayo Clinic
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart conditions can be game-ending or even life-threatening for competitive and recreational athletes alike, but physicians are realizing that in many cases, cardiac issues can be managed to help patients carry on with sports. Elijah Behr, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, explains the trend toward keeping athletes...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Challenges with a novel approach to managing overweight and obesity

Managing overweight and obesity is challenging, and a new randomized controlled trial found that, contrary to earlier evidence, making small changes to caloric intake and physical activity levels did not prevent long-term weight gain better than monitoring alone. The research is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). The trial...
FITNESS
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Is blood pressure reading more accurate at home or clinic?

Blood pressure measurements routinely taken at home are more likely to provide the basis for accurate diagnoses of hypertension than those taken in a clinic setting, according to a new study led by Kaiser Permanente investigators. The findings come from a randomized controlled trial of 510 adults who visited one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How a widely used diabetes medication actually works

Physicians have used the drug metformin to treat type 2 diabetes for more than half a century, but despite its prevalence, researchers have lacked a clear understanding of how it works. Now, Yale researchers have elucidated the mechanism behind metformin and related type 2 diabetes drugs, and debunked a previously held theory on how they work. The team, including senior author Gerald Shulman, MD, Ph.D., George R. Cowgill Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and professor of cellular and molecular physiology, and first author Traci LaMoia, a graduate student in Shulman's lab, published their findings in PNAS on March 1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Longevity
MedicalXpress

Discovery may explain why more females than males get knee osteoarthritis

Female astronauts could avoid knee injuries during space flight—and better tests, prevention and treatments could be developed for knee osteoarthritis in women here on Earth—based on newly published research on the sex differences in knee meniscus tissue. Knee osteoarthritis is more common in females than in males, but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new treatment to combat obesity and heart disease

An interdisciplinary research team at The University of Texas at San Antonio has successfully developed an innovative inhibitor that shows promise in fighting obesity and potentially preventing heart disease. Francis Yoshimoto, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences' Department of Chemistry, is leading a team that developed an anti-obesity drug that blocks the effects of cytochrome P450 8B1, the enzyme linked to cholesterol absorption and obesity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Man, who was just two weeks away from retirement, contracted Covid-19, developed severe condition and spent nearly 160 in hospital

A man is living a ‘second life’ after he was discharged from hospital last week where he spent more than five months receiving Covid-19 treatment after developing severe condition due to Covid-19 infection. The unlucky man contracted the virus just two weeks away from retirement and he was discharged after health care experts helped him gain the strength to walk again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Webinar: Taking a Population Health Approach to Combat Heart Disease

About 1 in 4 deaths in the United States can be attributed to heart disease, making it the leading cause of death in the nation. Alarmingly, after a decline in mortality over the past several decades, the numbers are rising again. Research shows that a combination of demographic and socioeconomic factors place certain populations at even greater risk for heart disease. To address these concerning trends, new and transformative approaches are needed to proactively predict, better treat and ultimately prevent heart disease – at scale and in an equitable way. In response, many hospitals, health systems, businesses and other partners are increasingly banding together to take action with population health strategies aimed at improving overall wellness. Such efforts can take many forms and span the entire health ecosystem, often incorporating strategic interventions to ensure health equity and address related social determinants of health such as education, nutrition and food insecurity. Hear about collaborative efforts that are leading the way and come away with solutions-oriented insights for your own organization.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds bias in how doctors talk to Black, female patients

Biases based on gender and ethnicity have been well-documented throughout society, including medical care, but data analysis by a University of Oregon (UO) researcher has found exactly how those biases also show up in the language doctors use in their caregiver reports. Physicians were more likely to refer to female...
SOCIETY
WLUC

Tech and law experts explain “metaverse”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many wonder how close we are to a “metaverse.”. The answer is simple. If you’ve ever put on a VR headset or joined a Zoom call – you’ve been in a type of metaverse. The term refers to a created, digital reality...
TECHNOLOGY
Register Citizen

Heart-Based Approaches to Building a Better Business

Odds are, you know how to think about your business in terms of operational efficiency, profitability margins, and strategic planning. You know the structure you need in place to service your clientele, the number of employees you need to accomplish the necessary tasks, and the operational budget to get everything done. All that knowledge and thinking with your head has gotten you far, but something is still missing.
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

No, you cannot 'devaccinate' yourself with snake venom kits, bleach or cupping

Claims you can "devaccinate" yourself have been circulating on social media, another example of extreme and dangerous misinformation about COVID vaccines. Methods said to remove COVID vaccines from the body include using snake venom extractors or a type of traditional therapy known as "wet cupping." If you encounter claims like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE

