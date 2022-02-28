ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault’s Mégane E-Tech: a seductive bet on the EV future

By Bruce Crumley
electrek.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenault’s new 100%-electric Mégane E-Tech is the French company’s non-hedged bet it can convince drivers they’ve nothing to lose in swapping their traditional ICE rides for modern a EV – and gain considerable performance, cost, and flair advantages in the bargain. A day test driving the car on the roads of...

electrek.co

TechCrunch

Volvo is testing wireless EV charging tech in Sweden

The cars are equipped with a wireless charging system from Momentum Dynamics. Charging pads will be embedded in the ground at two taxi ranks. Volvo will use 360-degree cameras to help drivers put the cars in the correct position and when they’re in the right spot, the taxis’ batteries will automatically topped up. An image shared by Momentum Dynamics showed an EV charging at a rate of 41kW.
CarBuzz.com

Alpine's Hydrogen Supercar Previews An Alternative To An EV Future

As we inch closer to electrification, a handful of manufacturers have resisted the urge to fully commit to battery-powered vehicles. Porsche offers the Taycan in multiple body styles and has an electric Macan in the pipeline, but it's also working on synthetic fuels which have the potential to prolong the life of ICE vehicles. Toyota also has a range of EVs planned, but also refuses to give up on alternatives. For example, it offers the hydrogen-powered Mirai in the state of California. What's more, the Japanese brand is also working together with Yamaha to develop a hydrogen-powered V8 engine. But it seems French sports car brand Alpine is also joining the fray. Teased by the European Institute of Design (IED), the dramatic-looking supercar, known as the A4810, is a concept car styled by the institution's transportation design students, in collaboration with Alpine.
electrek.co

Ampler releases two new sleek-looking urban e-bikes that you’d never know are electric

Stylish urban electric bicycle company Ampler has just unveiled two all-new city e-bike models that offer both work and play options for urban riders. The new Ampler Juna is a relaxed comfort bike for cruising the city, while the new Ampler Axel offers a sportier, more responsive ride that is more likely to strike a chord with daily city commuters.
electrek.co

UK reaches new record electric car market share as Tesla Model Y debuts

The United Kingdom has reached new record electric car market share with 17% last month as Tesla debuted the popular Model Y in the market. With car sales being down across the board since the pandemic, it’s giving EVs an opportunity to capture more market shares. Several markets have seen massive jumps in EV market shares in 2021.
electrek.co

Yamaha reveals fresh-looking new design for an electric moped, plus new e-bikes and scooters

We knew that Yamaha was going to have a big unveiling coming up soon as part of the brand’s new “Switch ON” campaign to showcase its electric vehicle, but we were surprised by the number of vehicles that Yamaha ultimately rolled on stage. With six new electric two-wheelers to show off, Yamaha made a splash and underscored its commitment to light electric vehicles ranging from electric bicycles to electric scooters in the 50cc to 125cc equivalent class.
TechCrunch

VCs weigh in on Europe’s future in the critical deep tech market

Last week, this column took a look at the European technology market’s deep tech expertise. Europe’s economic future, in other words. We could have held off a day or two to compile this follow-up piece. But as many of the comments below are positive about Europe’s future, it felt reasonable to continue.
protocol.com

Ford’s EV division is a tech startup in disguise

Good morning! Ford is reorganizing so its electric vehicle business is a separate division, but the move is about more than cars. I’m Brian Kahn, and despite being a climate journalist, I’ve never driven or sat in an EV. (Someone please lend me your keys so I can go for a spin!)
electrek.co

NIO begins ET7 test drives ahead of deliveries in China beginning March 28

NIO ($NIO) is a publicly-traded EV automaker founded in China in 2014. Since then, it has quickly established itself as one of the leading electrified brands, beginning with its ES8, ES6, and EC6 SUVs. In January of 2021, NIO unveiled the ET7, the automaker’s flagship sedan. By May, NIO had...
electrek.co

Volvo Cars is the latest company taking a crack at wireless EV charging

Swedish automaker, Volvo Cars, shared news that it is testing wireless EV charging technology in a live city environment to evaluate its potential. The stations in Gothenburg, Sweden will offer wireless charging to Volvo XC40 Recharge EVs operated by taxi company, Cabonline, over the next three years. Volvo Cars Corp....
electrek.co

Tesla won’t stop union vote says CEO Musk, despite past union retaliation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk invited the United Auto Workers to hold a union vote at the Tesla factory, stating that Tesla “will do nothing to stop” the voting process. It’s the latest in a years-long saga between the UAW and Tesla, in which Tesla has been found to violate labor law in unfairly cracking down on union organization.
insideevs.com

Nissan Puts Ariya's e-4ORCE AWD Tech To Good Use Serving Ramen

Nissan's e-4ORCE vehicle control technology will debut later this year in the US on the Ariya electric crossover, but until then, the automaker is showcasing an unusual use for it. Turns out that e-4ORCE tech can also power a motorized server tray to serve bowls of noodles swiftly, without spilling...
electrek.co

Yadea KS5 Pro electric scooter review: China’s biggest electric scooter manufacturer nails it

The Yadea KS5 Pro electric scooter isn’t some low-performance, toss-it-after-a-month-type of electric scooter. The largest electric scooter company in China made sure to pack it full of performance, features, and value. I spent several weeks testing the KS5 Pro electric scooter, as well as also trying out Yadea’s smaller KS3 scooter, and I’d definitely recommend them both.
electrek.co

Hispano Suiza delivers bespoke Carmen Boulogne electric hypercar to first US client

Spanish automotive brand Hispano Suiza has officially made its debut in the United States, delivering its first Carmen Boulogne all-electric hypercar to a customer during the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in Florida. This bespoke hypercar was designed to the client’s specifications and will be one of five Carmen Boulognes produced in the world.
