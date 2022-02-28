ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Halliday’s attributes highlighted by Hearts boss after he signs a new deal

Robbie Neilson praised Andy Halliday’s versatility and “top-quality attitude” after the 30-year-old signed a new contract with Hearts until 2024.

The former Rangers player’s deal was due to expire in the summer, but the Tynecastle club value his experience and his ability to play to a high level in various different positions and have moved to hand him a two-year extension.“I’m really pleased to get Andy tied down,” said manager Neilson. “He’s more of a utility player for us but he’s a very, very good one. It’s difficult to get guys of that calibre who can cover in so many positions.

“On Saturday (against St Mirren), he came on at right-back for us but he can cover left-back, centre-mid, left-centre-half, left-mid. He also brings a depth of experience from having played at the top level.

“It’s not just his performances on the pitch, it’s also what he’s like on the training ground and round about the place. His attitude is top quality.

“We have to build a squad here with continuity within the group. We have to keep players here for a number of years that we can then build players round about.

“I see Andy as one of those players, along with guys like Michael Smith, Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon, who have also extended their contracts recently. These guys will be key members of the squad going forward.”

Neilson is yet to make a call on whether to offer Austrian midfielder Peter Haring a new contract.

“Peter’s one we’ve still to make a decision on,” he said. “We always want to progress the club and bring new players in, so he’s one who’s in that wee group that we’re still not 100 per cent sure on.”

Neilson is hoping Hearts attacker Barrie McKay can force his way into the Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup play-offs.

“I think Barrie’s an exceptional player who should be round about the Scotland squad,” said the Tynecastle boss.

“Steve (Clarke) makes the decision on it and there are a number of top-level players in that position but Barrie and Craig Gordon have probably been the two main performers for us this season.

“When we brought him in, we spoke about what his objectives would be and it would be to help Hearts get as close to the top of the league as possible and win cups but also to try and get into the national team, and hopefully he’s getting closer.”

newschain

Leeds welcome back Patrick Bamford for Aston Villa game

Patrick Bamford will return to action after a three-month injury lay-off in the home game against Aston Villa. Bamford has been sidelined with a foot injury since December and head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed the striker will appear off the substitutes’ bench. Diego Llorente is back in contention after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Thomas Tuchel concerned by Reece James’ muscle injury

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea are “worried” by Reece James’ new injury concern. James picked up a muscle problem in the Blues’ 4-0 Premier League win at Burnley on Saturday, in just his third game back after a long-term hamstring tear. The England international raced into sparkling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mohammed Salisu set to return for Southampton against Newcastle

Southampton hope to welcome back Mohammed Salisu against Newcastle on Thursday. The Ghanaian centre-back missed Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa with a hamstring injury. The Saints have no new injury concerns, but Lyanco and Alex McCarthy remain sidelined, while the game has come too soon for Nathan Tella as the winger builds up fitness following two months out with groin trouble.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mark McGhee missing Dundee’s game with St Mirren due to Covid-19

Dundee manager Mark McGhee has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their cinch Premiership game against St Mirren. McGhee is the latest person at the club to be hit by an outbreak of coronavirus. Dundee are still missing several players for Wednesday’s match after being without six through isolation at...
SOCCER
newschain

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst hits out at suggestions Rangers are arrogant

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst refuted suggestions of arrogance from former Light Blues midfielder Dragan Mladenovic ahead of the Europa League last-16 tie against Red Star Belgrade. Rangers stunned European football with a 6-4 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund in the play-off round which prompted Mladenovic, who arrived at Ibrox...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Billy Gilmour ineligible as Norwich welcome Chelsea

Norwich will be without on-loan Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour for the Premier League visit of Chelsea. The Scotland international is ineligible for the fixture against his parent club, so Lukas Rupp, who missed Saturday’s home defeat by Brentford with fatigue, should come back into the squad. Full-back Max Aarons,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
