Grand Valley Recreation Center struggles to enforce mask mandate

One school district does not have the resources to enforce a vaccine mandate. The Sacramento City Unified School District is going to continue all in-person classes regardless of student vaccination status. District officials said they don't have enough resources for students who need to enroll at the independent study program, informing parents and students via email. This announcement comes three weeks after the district pushed their deadline back to February 28 after only half of its students reported vaccination status to the district - the original deadline which mandated student vaccinations or weekly testing was January 31. At the same time, according to the district email, all SCUSD staff are also required to report their vaccination status, request an exemption or agree to weekly COVID-19 testing. The district said any staff who does not meet the COVID-19 requirement by the deadline will be placed on unpaid leave.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO