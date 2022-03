SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - It started with emails and messages to Cynthia Sassi's business. Then, there was a phone call to her apartment complex. "The person threatened to show up," Sassi said. Someone really wanted to find her. "I was in such a fluster trying to figure out what was going on; I just called them right away," she said. A confounding conversation ensued. "He said, 'Is your boyfriend's name Eric?'" Sassi recalled. "I said, 'No,' and he says, 'Yes, your boyfriend's name is Eric. I'm Eric. You're dating me.'"

