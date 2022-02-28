ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

GV students have opportunity to win big in writing contest

By Payton Brazzil
lanthorn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Valley State University students currently have the opportunity to showcase their literary works in the Oldenburg Writing Contest to win a cash prize. The contest offers students a chance to submit their works to win a first-place cash prize of $100, a second-place prize of $75 or a third-place prize...

lanthorn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Students win scholarships in Black History poster contest

The first-, second- and third-place winners of the Black History Month Poster Contest display their posters and awards Tuesday during a reception to honor the students who participated in the annual contest. The theme of this year’s contest was “Black Olympians,” and students from De Leon Elementary School in the Victoria Independent School District submitted posters that highlighted famous athletes ranging from Carl Lewis to Lebron James. The annual contest is a partnership between the University of Houston-Victoria, Victoria College and the Victoria Black History Committee Inc., and is open to all fifth-graders in Victoria. Shown from left are VC President Jennifer Kent; first-place winner Zyion Jackson, 10; second-place winner Kimberly DelaGarza, 11; third-place winner Camila Luna, 11; and UHV President Bob Glenn. The top three received scholarships to UHV and VC. Zyion received a $2,000 UHV scholarship and a $1,000 VC scholarship, Kimberly received a $1,000 UHV scholarship and a $500 VC scholarship, and Camila was given a $500 UHV scholarship and a $250 VC scholarship.
VICTORIA, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton High School students win Shakespeare contest

Hampton High School junior Kai Suyama and sophomore Andrew Kaehly placed first in the Upper Division Scenes in Pittsburgh Public Theater’s 28th annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest. Kai and Andrew performed a scene from “Two Gentlemen of Verona.”. More than 400 area students from 60-plus schools competed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kenosha News.com

Wheatland Center students have artwork and writings published

Congratulations to the talented young authors and artists at Wheatland Center School who recently participated in the Southern Lakes Anthology writing project. The theme of this year’s anthology project was “Unstoppable." Student work was judged on clarity and message, creativity/originality, technical skill and presentation, and overall quality. Wheatland...
WHITEWATER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Writings#English
Sun-Journal

OHTS student wins NYT cartoon contest with depiction of COVID chaos

PARIS — Lucy Tardiff, senior and third-year student in Oxford Hills Tech School’s graphic design program, found herself struggling with “art block” last year after hybrid learning and quarantines kept her home and out of school. “I wasn’t able to make a lot of art, I...
OXFORD, ME
Niles Daily Star

Winner of essay contest writes about father as hero

DOWAGIAC — More than 50 local eighth-graders submitted essays for a nationwide competition, and the two selected winners were both from girls who wrote about their father as a hero. Dowagiac Middle School eighth-grade students participated in the 53rd annual America & Me Essay Contest, writing essays about their...
DOWAGIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy