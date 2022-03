CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four years after their first trip down south, Charlottesville community members are getting ready to head back for a learning tour. “We’re starting out this trip where we left off the last time,” said Jalane Schmidt, the director of The Memory Project. “We’re starting in Alabama this time and going further south, into Louisiana, into Mississippi, and then ending in in Tennessee.”

7 DAYS AGO