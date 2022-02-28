ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sri Lankan shares snap 10-month winning streak, close higher for day

By Reuters
 9 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares logged their first monthly decline after 10 months, but ended more than 4% higher on Monday as financial and industrial stocks gained.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed 4.23% higher at 11,577.94. The index lost 11% in February.

* On Friday, the index had ended 5% lower as the country's economic crisis deepened and global stock markets slumped after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the top boosts to the index on Monday, closing 13.1% and 10.9% higher, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth 302.7 million rupees ($1.51 million), while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.17 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 4.29 billion rupees.

* The trading volume rose to 212.3 million shares from 165.4 million shares in the previous session.

* Separately, Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 15.1% year-on-year in February versus a 14.2% rise in January, data from the country's statistics department showed.

* The island-nation reported 644,060 coronavirus cases and 16,190 deaths as of Sunday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 64.93% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

