ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Most Viewed Home On The Internet Right Now Is A Castle In Maine

By Adrianna MacPherson
House Digest
House Digest
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiVST_0eRBo4tG00

Most castles will cost you a pretty penny, but for fans who love that particular aesthetic, there's a charming home for sale in Maine that just might strike your fancy — and the asking price is a whole lot less than is typical for castle-style spaces. As per Realtor , it's the site's most popular home of the week, suggesting that owning a castle just might be a bucket list goal for quite a few real estate lovers.

The home in Turner, Maine — located on the whimsically named Strawberry Avenue — is on the market for $325,000. And, as if the fruity name of the home's location wasn't adorable enough, the property is positioned on a 2-acre lot on a hill above blueberry fields.

Though the stone and wood exterior may make it seem as though the home has been on the hill for centuries, this "castle" was actually only built in 1990. The house is surrounded by natural beauty, including plenty of trees and views of Streaked Mountain. There's also a staircase leading up to a balcony on each floor of the gravity-defying property, allowing for plenty of space to appreciate the great outdoors from every level of the home.

As demonstrated by the fact that the home's listing contains plenty of exterior shots of the snowy slice of Maine paradise, the property is a dream for any outdoor adventurer, with opportunities for snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and hiking just steps away from the castle's front door.

About The Interior

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063cky_0eRBo4tG00

As Realtor reports, the space is 1,920 square feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms — definitely a bit smaller than many typical castles, which can span thousands of square feet and easily contain a bathroom and bedroom count in the double digits.

The interior features wooden ceilings and wood beams that add a rustic cabin feel, as well as stone accents that mirror the exterior. The most eye-catching detail is a hand-crafted spiral staircase that winds between the floors of the home that stretches upwards rather than outwards. The wood details are carried through the rest of the house, with wood trim framing the doors and windows and wooden cabinetry in the kitchen, although some may consider the appliances a bit outdated. However, given the relatively simple interior, many may consider the space a blank slate that can be perfectly transformed to fit their preferred aesthetic.

The home's unique architecture means there are a few curved walls to accommodate the spiral staircase, including a quaint curved bathroom tucked away, as well as a sloped ceiling on the upper floors. Every level features glass sliding doors that open onto a balcony, filling the spaces with light and offering a view of the stunning scenery from wherever you are in the home.

Read this next: 40 Inspiring Living Room Paint Color Ideas To Brighten Up Your Home

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q 96.1

100+ Year Old Photo Shows Maine Problem Of the Past Now Back to Haunt Us

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry took to social media on Wednesday with a pretty incredible photo that might fill you with some kind of emotion. Perhaps it'll be creepiness, itchiness, anger, or dread- no matter, it shows a problem that's been a problem before and has come back to be a problem for us Mainers now.
MAINE STATE
101.5 WPDH

Impressive Castles and Massive Pools: The Most Expensive Hudson Valley Homes by County

Time for some more real estate por- er, research. While most of us are struggling to even find an affordable apartment, let alone a mansion on rolling acres with a river view, there are still those among us who are ready to lay down major dough in the Hudson Valley. But exactly how extreme are these properties? Let's take a look at the most expensive pieces of residential real estate currently for sale in each county.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Government
City
Turner, ME
Local
Maine Business
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
The Kitchn

6 Types of Flooring That Are on Their Way Out, According to Real Estate Agents

Interior design styles come and go, and flooring is no exception to that rule — just think of your grandparents’ shag carpeting. Still, with so many different styles of flooring on the market these days, if you’re looking to update your floors before putting your home on the market, it can be confusing to know what buyers want to see. I polled some real estate pros to see which flooring trends their clients aren’t loving right now.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castles#Internet
WFXR

What to do if you spot a hammerhead worm

(WFXR) — Be on the lookout for a certain critter that may be worming its way into your backyard. It’s fittingly called a hammerhead worm due to the shape of its head. It’s not just interesting looking. It’s an invasive species that can be toxic to the touch. If you see one, you should not […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Boston Globe

Strange-looking fish washes up on Revere Beach

A prehistoric-looking fish washed up on the shore of Revere Beach Monday afternoon. Erik Haigh lives in Revere and was walking on the beach when he came across the large fish, which was at least 5 feet long and completely out of the water. “It was huge,” Haigh said in...
REVERE, MA
MLive

Daylight Saving Time 2022: When do clocks ‘spring forward’ this year?

Daylight Saving Time begins in 2022 on Sunday, March 13 when clocks will “spring forward” one hour and we lose an hour of sleep overnight. Though we’ve had a little more light each day since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, the big change will be triggered at 2 a.m. on March 13 with the shift to Daylight Saving Time as clocks move head to 3 a.m. The sun will set at around 6 p.m. in New Jersey on March 12. The following day, after the time shift, sunset is at 7:01 p.m.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Outsider.com

Alaska Bison Herd Trample Over Car in Scary Video

Bison love to trample, it’s in their nature. This is part of the reason why national parks and wildlife organizations always urge people to keep their distance from all wild animals. Now, a new video shows that you may not even be safe from certain wildlife while locked and...
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
REAL ESTATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

20×8 Tiny Home was Once Storage Container Looks Amazing Inside

All you need is a place to sleep and a small kitchen and bathroom, and this tiny house has everything and more. I know my family and I would NEVER be able to live in a tiny house, even when the girls move out I don't think I could live in something so small. I need my space, and my husband needs his man cave (more like a man garage). But tiny houses are becoming more and more popular with young adults who may have just graduated and are looking to be on their own, or a couple downsizing when their kids move out.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
990
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy