Heinen’s offers nutrition services to help you shop & eat healthy

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s wants your trip to the grocery store to be a journey into better health. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learns about Heinen’s Personalized Nutrition Center that offers expert nutrition guidance, vitamin therapies and much more. Click here to learn more about this unique offering inside the Mayfield Village Heinen’s store. Heinen’s also shares some of the recipes they highlighted in Kenny’s segments. These recipes are posted below the videos.

Superfood Flax Meal Cereal

1/4 cup ground flaxseed

2 tsp. chia seeds

1 scoop Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein, plain or vanilla (optional)

Cinnamon to taste

6-8 oz. unsweetened almond milk (more if you like it thinner); you can use water in place of milk if desired!

Optional Toppings:

1 small apple (or ½ of large), chopped

Handful of fresh berries

1 tsp. chia seeds

Small handful of walnuts, almonds, pecans, or pumpkin seeds (toasting nuts/seeds ahead of time brings out the flavor!)

2 Tbsp. Let’s Do Organic coconut flakes

1 tsp. Navitas Cacao Nibs

Cinnamon

Add flaxseed, chia seeds, collagen (if using), cinnamon and almond milk to a bowl. Mix until combined. Microwave for 90 seconds. Stir and let sit for a few minutes to thicken. Mixture will get thicker the longer it sits. Add desired toppings and enjoy!

Makes 1 serving

Cashew and Sprout-Stuffed Nori Wraps

4 Nori wraps *

1 container Dairy Free Co. cashew spread

1 cup spinach or mixed greens

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup broccoli sprouts

1 avocado, sliced

1/4 head of purple cabbage, chopped

1 cup apple cider vinegar

Pour the apple cider vinegar into a mixing bowl and add the chopped cabbage and shredded carrots. Allow to soak for at least 1 hour.

After an hour, lay the nori wraps flat and and spread ¼ cup of the cashew spread onto each wrap.

Divide the other ingredients amongst the 4 wraps and roll tightly.

Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings

*Note: An alternative to Nori wraps is using an Angelic Bakehouse sprouted wrap.

Kale Blueberry Salad with Pecan “Cheese”

For the Salad

3 cups blueberries, washed

8 cups kale, chopped and stems removed, if desired

For the Pecan “Cheese”

1/2 cup pecans

1 Tbsp. Bragg’s nutritional yeast

For the Dressing

1 whole lemon, juiced

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

10 oz. Heinen’s tahini

3 Tbsp. coconut aminos

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup purified water

Add all of the pecan cheese ingredients to a food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Clean the food processor, then add all of the salad dressing ingredients. Blend until smooth.

Add the dressing to a large serving bowl with the kale and blueberries. Toss with tongs. It is ideal to allow the kale to marinate in the dressing, as this helps break it down, but if time does not permit, do not worry.

Sprinkle the pecan cheese overtop and serve.

Makes 4 servings

Decadent Dairy-Free Chocolate Pudding

For the Pudding

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

1/3 cup cacao powder

1/3 cup raw honey or pure maple syrup

3 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 tsp. chia seeds

Optional Toppings

Cacao nibs

Chopped walnuts

Fresh berries

Sliced bananas

Pomegranate seeds

Coconut flakes

Chia seeds

Hemp seeds

Add all of the ingredients, except the toppings, to a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.

Refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving.

Top with optional toppings of choice.

Makes 4 servings

