ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

Juvenile injured in crash involving Greene Co. school bus

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 9 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County (GCS) school bus and a vehicle collided Monday morning at 4970 Old Baileyton Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), there were 15 passengers on the school bus when a 1999 Mercedes SUV was traveling around a curve and hit a patch of ice, causing the SUV to hit the bus.

Customers of Erwin Utilities say their bills have risen by hundreds of dollars this winter

The 16-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash, nor was a 14-year-old passenger in the SUV. However, the THP states another juvenile passenger in the SUV was injured in the crash.

The nature of those injuries remain unknown.

According to the THP, no children on the bus were injured. The driver of the school bus was also not injured.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmMDT_0eRBneQG00
    Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXSWn_0eRBneQG00
    Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hv03_0eRBneQG00
    Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)
  • Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2fs9_0eRBneQG00
    Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)

No charges have been filed in relation to the crash.

This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 has a crew on the way. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

VSP: Scott County crash on Tuesday kills 1

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Tuesday responded to a single-vehicle crash on Yuma Road (Route 614) 1 mile west of Route 924 at 11:48 a.m. Investigators determined that a 2021 Nissan Versa had been traveling west on Yuma Road when it ran off the left side of the road and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Smyth County investigating several airsoft shootings

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several recent airsoft shootings reported in the county. Sheriff Chip Shuler said charges are anticipated and all suspects identified so far are juveniles. Investigators are still in the process of identifying suspects. School resource officers are working the case, Shuler said. The sheriff’s office […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport police accuses exposed man of pointing gun at officer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police arrested a man Monday night, accusing him of pointing a gun at an officer while exposing himself, a report detailed. Michael S. Woodson, 38, of Kingsport, faces aggravated assault, among other charges, after police responded to reports of an armed man at the Maple Oak Apartments complex shortly after […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, TN
Greene County, TN
Crime & Safety
Greene County, TN
Accidents
Greene County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

THP fires trooper who was arrested twice last month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Fall Branch-based state trooper who was arrested last month has been fired after an internal investigation, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Trooper Nicholas Collins was placed on discretionary leave on Feb. 17 after the highway patrol learned that an order of protection had been issued against him. The trooper […]
FALL BRANCH, TN
WJHL

Body found in Tazewell County identified

RAVEN, Va. (WVNS) — Police identified a body found in Tazewell County, Virginia on March 5. Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday found the body of a woman along the Clinch River. According to Chief Deputy Harold Heatley, the body was that of Rebecca Stacy. The body has been sent for further examination. Additional details […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Jonesborough man accused of hitting brother with vehicle during fight

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police said he hit his brother with a vehicle during a fight. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Robby Wayne Nutter of Jonesborough got into a fistfight with his brother on Holly Hills Road before hitting him with a vehicle. The sheriff’s office […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Greene Co#Mercedes Suv#Erwin Utilities#News Channel 11#Wjhl Com#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

HCSO: Woman wakes up to suspect stabbing her

Editor’s Note: The HCSO listed two different addresses for Newland — one in Church Hill and another in Bluff City. News Channel 11 used the address reported in the arrest record the day of the stabbing incident. CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Church Hill woman Friday after […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. authorities ID body found at abandoned house

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday identified a body found at an abandoned residence on Speedwell Church Road over the weekend. A release states the body was that of Douglas Bryan Boruff, 51, of Louisville, Tennessee in Blount County. Investigators await an autopsy to determine Boruff’s cause of […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Newborn baby found dead on side of Tennessee road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday, on the side of Raleigh-LaGrange Road among the weeds, police investigators made a difficult discovery. A deceased baby girl, wrapped in a towel was found placed in a plastic bag on the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road. Twylia Jones is the First Lady at Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, located across […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Kingsport BMA approves purchase of tactical vehicle using forfeiture funds

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders approved the purchase of a “tactical rescue vehicle” for the Kingsport Police Department with funds generated from asset forfeitures. During Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, City Manager Chris McCartt said the vehicle will help keep police officers safe in dangerous situations. “This will be a vehicle […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

TN bill would let drivers remove speeding ticket points from their records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State lawmakers passed a bill that would let drivers remove points added to their driving records from a speeding ticket if they complete a defensive driving course. Like many states, Tennessee has a system where points are accumulated on a person’s driving record for traffic violations and crashes. If a certain […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

2 captured JC inmates appear in court

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two of three escaped Johnson City inmates appeared before a Washington County judge on Monday after the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force apprehended them in Knoxville Friday. Arraignments began at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court, and captured inmates Breanna Fleenor and Mary Dunn were appointed public […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

UPDATE: Missing Bartlett kids found safe

UPDATE: The TBI reported at 10:20 a.m. that the children were found safe. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for six children from Bartlett. TBI says the alert for Anarielle Johnson (10), Cayden Parks (8), Jayden Parks (8), Cordarius Johnson (6), Cormarion Parks (5), and Chase Johnson […]
BARTLETT, TN
WJHL

Who is running for office in the May 3 primary in Greene County?

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County residents are set to decide between several contested elections this spring, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of candidates running in the May 3 primary this year. Below you can find a breakdown of candidates for each contested position in the order that their petition was filed […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy