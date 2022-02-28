Juvenile injured in crash involving Greene Co. school bus

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County (GCS) school bus and a vehicle collided Monday morning at 4970 Old Baileyton Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), there were 15 passengers on the school bus when a 1999 Mercedes SUV was traveling around a curve and hit a patch of ice, causing the SUV to hit the bus.

The 16-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash, nor was a 14-year-old passenger in the SUV. However, the THP states another juvenile passenger in the SUV was injured in the crash.

The nature of those injuries remain unknown.

According to the THP, no children on the bus were injured. The driver of the school bus was also not injured.

Greene County school bus crash (PHOTO: WJHL)

No charges have been filed in relation to the crash.

This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 has a crew on the way. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

