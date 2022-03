If Chuck Swenson goes back in time far enough he can still hear the jeers and the insults, the slurs he said some shouted from the stands during one of the longest nights of Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career, and perhaps the longest of them all. It has been almost 40 years now and Swenson has still not forgotten the things he heard that night at The Omni in Atlanta.

DURHAM, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO