Luxembourg to send anti-tank weapons, jeeps to Ukraine, defence minister says

By Reuters
 9 days ago
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Luxembourg will send 100 NLAW anti-tank weapons, jeeps and 15 military tents to Ukraine, Defence Minister Francois Bausch said in a statement on Monday.

On top of this, Luxembourg is offering allied countries transport capacities on board of its A400M military transport plane and chartered aircraft, Bausch added.

The European Union agreed on Sunday, for the first time in its history, to fund weapons for Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's attack. read more

Reporting by Sabine Siebold

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

