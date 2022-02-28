NDHP investigating fatal crash

A 27-year-old Wausau man accused of trying to kill a woman during a high speed crash will be sentenced in April, after reaching a plea deal in the case. Manuel Hoffman initially faced charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and by use of force, battery, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, and bail jumping in connection with the Dec. 14, 2019 crash. The charges were filed Feb. 5, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

