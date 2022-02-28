NDHP investigating fatal crash

A Sunday afternoon road rage incident has landed a Jamestown man in jail. The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to reports of a car ramming an eastbound SUV on I-94 near Casselton – multiple times. The suspect vehicle was located near an interstate exit along a farm approach. Troopers arrested the driver who was identified as Joshua Buchanan.
Grand Forks Police say a deceased male was found today (Fri) outside a former north-end motel. At about 12:30 PM, officers were sent to the 1200 block of North 43rd Street, the site of the former Grand Forks Inn and Suites. Police say there is no indication of criminal activity...
A fire damaged a row of garages in Fargo late last night (Wednesday). Fire crews were called to a south side apartment complex shortly after 11:00 p.m. The fire was contained to a single garage – but there was smoke damage in four other units. Initial damage estimates were placed in the $50,000 dollar range. The cause is under investigation.
A North Dakota man suspected of setting off an explosive device in a jail earlier this week was arrested after setting fire to his garage and barricading himself in a house. The five-hour standoff ended without incident today (Thu) after a SWAT team was summoned from the Fargo-Moorhead area to help negotiate with the suspect.
The Fargo Police Department is still asking the public for help in locating a suspect involved in a recent robbery and attempted murder case. Authorities say the incident took place around 2:00 a.m. on the 3100 block of North Broadway. 56-year old Fabian Henderson has no permanent address. Henderson is described as being 5’ 6” and weighing around 150 pounds.
As much as we would like to say goodbye to winter – another reminder that we’re not quite there yet. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) are reminding motorists to drive safe around snowplows and emergency vehicles. This season there have been nine snowplows hit and four patrol vehicles struck while officers were assisting motorists.
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of six commercial and industrial burglaries in West Fargo last December. Twenty-four-year-old Shelby Whitt of Horace (ND) was arrested in Cass County, North Dakota, on multiple charges of burglary, a Class B felony. Additional charges are possible. Authorities say Whitt...
A 27-year-old Wausau man accused of trying to kill a woman during a high speed crash will be sentenced in April, after reaching a plea deal in the case. Manuel Hoffman initially faced charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and by use of force, battery, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, and bail jumping in connection with the Dec. 14, 2019 crash. The charges were filed Feb. 5, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court.
One person was killed in a crash in Peach Bottom Township, York County, on Monday afternoon. UPDATE: The coroner has identified the victim as Leonard Montgomery Jr., 47, of Baltimore. The crash happened at the intersection of Woodbine Road and Quiet Stream Lane. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. The...
A pedestrian walking along the 400 block of North 42nd Street was clipped by a moving vehicle this morning (Sunday). Grand Forks police responded to the injury accident around 9:00 a.m. Authorities say a vehicle was traveling south on 42nd and hit a pedestrian who was walking on the side of the road. The mirror of the vehicle made contact with the individual.
A preliminary hearing date is set on April 8th for a Grand Forks man facing multiple charges after crashing a vehicle and breaking into a home south of Grand Forks on Sunday. 37-year old Joseph Espinoza appeared in Northeast Central District Court this morning (Thursday). Bond was set at $300,000 dollars. Authorities say Espinoza was shot in the leg by deputies after scuffling with homeowners and refusing commands to put down his weapon.
Moorhead police say so-called “porch pirates” are working overtime these days. Authorities say there has been an increase in package thefts from doorsteps throughout the city in recent weeks. The department says one misconception is that the thieves only work after dark. Steps to protect against such thefts include: Installing security cameras….have packages delivered to your work….have packages held at the post office…require a signature for delivery…and if you spot something suspicious call police.
Grand Forks Police have identified a deceased male who was found Friday afternoon outside a former north-end motel. Police say the man was 42 year old Christopher McCormick of Grand Forks. Officers found the victim after being sent to the 1200 block of North 43rd Street, the site of the...
