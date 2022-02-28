Everything We Know About Gatorade's New Fit Beverages

Lettuce is a key ingredient in many salads, and thanks to modern conveniences, grocery stores have a variety of options to help you make yours. From whole heads of lettuce and pre-washed, chopped salad kits to bags of salad and plastic box-like containers of triple washed greens — depending on what you need, how you're feeling, and how much time you want to spend on your green creation — there's a variety of lettuce products to choose from. However, as health writer Jo Robinson pointed out during an NPR radio appearance, "Many of these prepackaged greens might be two weeks old. They're not going to taste as good, and many of their health benefits are going to be lost before we eat them."

