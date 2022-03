Even before Android 12 was released, Google was pushing out Material You updated versions of some of its apps. For example, on this writer's Pixel 2 XL, which lost Google support at the end of 2020, the Clock and Calculator apps received a Material You makeover even though the phone was never going to get Android 12. Google originally added some of the Material You design color scheme to the Pixel dialer last year, but that only covered the background and the numbers on the app.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO