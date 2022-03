Of all the spices in your pantry, dry mustard might just be the most underrated. Sure, it doesn't have the same appeal as garlic powder or taco seasoning, but dry mustard is just as mighty when it comes to adding flavor to your favorite family meals. Just ask Ree Drummond who uses the zingy spice in her famous macaroni and cheese. "I love this ingredient in macaroni and cheese," Ree says. "It provides a tangy sharpness without injecting a definable flavor." She's also put it to good use in her favorite meatloaf and sloppy joes. But what happens when you reach for the spice rack and realize you're all out? Don't worry, we've rounded up the best substitutes for dry mustard.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO