Use these apps on your next move: Talking Tech podcast

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below . This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. So moving is up there with one of the most stressful experiences I can think of. It's, I mean, so challenging. Obviously, if you're moving from an apartment to a home, for example, you've got to get all your stuff together, box it up, put it away, and then you got to figure out how you're going to get it to the new place.

If say, you're in a home, and you're moving from one home to the other, you're doing all that, plus if you're selling your home, you have to deal with that process and then buying the new home. There's just so many layers of moving that are just rough and awful. It is never fun.

Fortunately, you can use tech and your gadgets to help you out. My colleague, Jennifer Jolly writes about this in a column that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. It's called Moving Soon? These apps make relocating less of a nightmare. We'll share a couple here so that you can get a better sense of some of the really cool apps you can use and keep on your phone if you're moving.

One of the first ones she mentions, it's been around a while, is Google Keep. It is a super great tool. It's basically notes. And you can keep a ton of different notes in there. And it's almost like you've got a ton of different sticky notes that you have in place and that just allows you to stay organized. So if you're trying to figure out what to move where, when, there's an appointment here or the movers come on this day, when do you want to move stuff from one place to another? You can set that all up.

It's great too because everything's shareable, so you can share all your notes with someone else. So if you have your spouse or a roommate or your partner, they can get all that info. Also, if you're in a hurry, you can record voice memos and Keep will transcribe them and make them into notes so that you can browse them later or someone else can browse them later. It's super useful. If you're really organized and you're looking for a quick, easy way to stay organized, that is probably one of the best apps to use.

Another great app that Jennifer mentions is called TurboScan. It's an app that's been around since 2015, but it's great because you can really quickly scan documents. So if you have a lot of old documents that you kind of have to hang onto, but you really don't want all that paper, what you can do is you can get TurboScan, scan the document using your phone and you can have it all there as images on your device and you don't have to worry about all this paperwork. It's super simple.

If there's paperwork where there might be scenarios where you actually need the physical paperwork, but if there's certain documents that you can just keep digitally and you're okay with, that's a great tool.

One more that Jennifer mentions, and this is a really interesting one, I think it's very helpful, especially if you're moving heavy stuff, it's called Dolly. It's a free app for iOS and Android. And what it does is, it connects you with helpful delivery people who are looking to make quick money.

So it's almost like a TaskRabbity kind of thing, where you basically go on this app, you let people know this is the item I want to move, this is how many people I think it's going to require and how much you're going to pay for the move. And then helpers can see those listings and pop on and say, "Yeah, I'll help." And they can pop in and help you out.

If you have super heavy stuff that you really can't manage by yourself or even with your partner, this service is great and it gives you an opportunity to find some folks that want to make a little extra money and help you with your move.

You can read more of the apps and websites that Jennifer suggests if you're planning to move soon in her column on tech.usatoday.com.

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcast. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Use these apps on your next move: Talking Tech podcast