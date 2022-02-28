ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss blamed for Putin issuing nuclear order and everyone made the same joke

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has claimed that Vladimir Putin placed nuclear deterrence forces on high alert after statements from foreign secretary Liz Truss .

According to the Interfax news agency, Mr Peskov told a press briefing: “Statements were made by various representatives at various levels on possible altercations or even collisions and clashes between Nato and Russia.

“We believe that such statements are absolutely unacceptable.

“I would not call the authors of these statements by name, although it was the British foreign minister.”

An ally of the foreign secretary has since struck back at the Kremlin’s claims that her remarks played a role in Vladimir Putin ordering Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.

“Nothing Liz has said warrants that sort of escalation. It’s clearly designed to distract from the situation on the ground in Ukraine,” the ally said.

“The Foreign Secretary has always talked about Nato in the context of it being a defensive alliance. Her point is that we stand by Article 5, and that we must do everything we can to help Ukraine short of putting boots on the ground.

“We take it very seriously and want to keep the situation calm.”

Truss who only assumed the role in September has been thrust into the spotlight given the situation in Ukraine, having only visited Russia a few weeks ago.

Given Truss reputation of being a bit of a comedy figure, people couldn't help but find her comments potentially starting a nuclear war bleakly hilarious.










Additional reporting from PA.

