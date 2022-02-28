ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall scoring to be investigated by British Boxing Board

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 2 days ago

The British Boxing Board of Control will investigate the scoring of Josh Taylor ’s title defence against Jack Catterall , it has confirmed.

Scotland’s Taylor retained his super-lightweight belts on Saturday with a controversial split-decision win against his English challenger in Glasgow.

Despite the statistics heavily favouring Catterall , it was Taylor who emerged the winner with 113-112 and 114-111 scorecards in his favour – with the third judge scoring the bout 113-112 to Catterall.

Victor Loughlin was the judge to score the bout 113-112 to Taylor, while Ian John-Lewis produced the most controversial scorecard of 114-111 in favour of the Scot. Howard Foster was the only judge who favoured Catterall.

A number of boxers and pundits have joined fans in condemning the result , which saw 31-year-old Taylor remain unbeaten at 19-0 (13 knockouts).

Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs), meanwhile, saw his undefeated run end with the loss.

“You know what hurts the most?” the Chorley fighter wrote on Instagram on Sunday . “It wasn’t for me. I done all of this for my family, my team, my town and country. My baby girl and Mrs, our future.

“Today I should have been waking up with all of the belts. Fifteen months out the ring, they all wrote me off. F****d me in every way possible for over two years, finally got the fight.

“Sacrificed everything to fight one of the top [pound-for-pound] ranked fighters, gave him a lesson.

For what? Judges... Dreams stolen .”

Catterall had last fought in November 2020 before his bout with Taylor, stepping aside – without monetary compensation, he said – to allow the Scot to unify all the belts last May. Taylor did so by outpointing Jose Carlos Ramirez in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old is now expected to move up to welterweight , potentially vacating the super-lightweight titles in the process.

