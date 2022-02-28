ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming trend on the way with potential for wet weather

By Alana Brophy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Monday, Utah!

We have plenty of sunshine to start the workweek and daytime highs will be jumping close to average on Monday and continue to warm for much of the week.

High pressure really gets a grip on Utah with temperatures quickly climbing above average. Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front are likely to be right below average by a few degrees, but by Tuesday we’ll climb to or slightly above average which will mean 50s!

With warming temperatures, inversion haze will be less likely and the warming trend will also be found across the state. By Tuesday into Wednesday, daytime highs in southern Utah will range mainly in the 50s and 60s as sunshine sticks around the state.

Thursday is likely to be the warmest day of the week, with highs near 60s in Salt Lake City and mid 70s in St. George. More active weather will come into the fold for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend. This will result in cooler temperatures and the potential for wet weather, but since this is still pretty far off, and we’ll watch how the storm develops. Additional rain and snow could be possible, which would be great to add to the Beehive State. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A warming trend amps up for the workweek with dry conditions holding on.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!

