AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is recognizing the efforts of the community to protect our area's bees and other pollinators. On Thursday, the Austin City Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting the certification of Austin as an official Bee City USA affiliate. The resolution by Leslie Pool (District 7) and Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) amplifies the work of the Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) and the community to protect Austin's bees and enhance their natural environment.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO