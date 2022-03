The exterior walls of the former Nob Hill Bar & Grill shout "Gather with us soon!" By the end of the month, Dustin Darnell hopes patrons will be able to do just that at "3128 Social House" and "Gather" — two new concepts planned for the Nob Hill property. The concepts are a "modern gastropub" restaurant and the other is "cocktail forward" bar, Darnell said.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO