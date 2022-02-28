ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
screen.brussels to support directing duo Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balboni’s new film

By Aurore Engelen
cineuropa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its 18th session, screen.brussels has awarded aid to 13 audiovisual projects, of which 8 are feature films. Amongst them, we find Le Syndrome des Amours Passés, which is the latest film put forth by the duo composed of Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balboni, who just won an impressive 7 Magritte...

cineuropa.org

