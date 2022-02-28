ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6G2j_0eRBjzr700
Target-Wages FILE - A hiring sign is in front of a Target store in Manchester, Conn., Nov. 39, 2021. Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) (Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.

The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.

The new starting wage range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers

“The market has changed," said Target CEO Brian Cornell in an interview with The Associated Press. ”We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.”

Target set a new marker for the retail industry back in 2017 when it announced it would increase hourly wages to $15 by 2020. But U.S. labor-market dynamics have changed during the pandemic, with many employers facing severe worker shortages. And many of Target's rivals are now paying a minimum of $15 per hour or more.

Target, which has roughly 1,900 stores and 350,000 employees in the U.S., noted that the turnover rate among its employees is now actually lower than before the pandemic. The retailer also said that it was able to exceed its goal of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers at its stores and 30,000 in its supply chain network across the country throughout the 2021 holiday season. But Target realized it needs to have an even more localized approach to wages. It said it is still doing its analysis and declined to name the areas that will be getting the highest starting wage.

When Target first announced in 2017 it would pay $15 an hour by 2020, it was one of the first major retailers to do so. But during the pandemic, a number of rivals like Best Buy followed suit, with some surpassing Target. Costco raised its minimum hourly wages for workers from $16 to $17 last fall. Amazon’s starting wage is $15 per hour, and the e-commerce giant's nationwide average starting wage for jobs in transportation and fulfillment is $18 an hour.

Walmart remains a laggard: Last fall, it boosted its minimum wage to $12, from the $11 hourly base it established in 2018. Walmart also raised the hourly wages for more than 565,000 store workers by at least a dollar.

Many retailers say they're struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey of more than 100 major retailers with annual revenues between $500 million to more than $20 billion, 96% said they're having trouble finding store employees. The survey conducted by global consulting firm Korn Ferry in January also found that 88% said it was difficult to find distribution-center workers.

That demand for workers has steadily pushed up wages, particularly for lower-income workers. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, pay among the poorest one-quarter of workers jumped 5.8% in January, compared with a year ago. That is double the gains for the highest-paid one-quarter.

In January, average pay for retail workers, excluding managers, jumped 7.1% from a year earlier to $19.24 an hour. That’s faster than pre-pandemic gains. In January 2020, pay for retail workers rose 4.2% from the previous year. In January 2017, it rose just 1.7% from the previous year.

But inflation has eaten away at most of those increases, with consumer prices rising 7.5% in the past year, the biggest increase in four decades. Yet that spike in inflation followed a year of muted price gains. Over the past two years, according to research by the Dallas Fed, pay increases have been strong enough to offset inflation, leaving workers, on average, with slightly higher inflation-adjusted pay.

___

AP Economics Writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Anne D'Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

No more familiar faces at the checkout? Why stores are hiring gig workers.

The explosion in popularity of ride sharing and food delivery apps means that gig work, or contract work, has become a much more common form of employment across the country. But the mass exodus of workers from the retail industry over the course of the pandemic means many companies are now also hiring gig workers for in-house tasks like stocking shelves, assembling displays and packing online orders.
RETAIL
WSOC Charlotte

Target to set starting wage as high as $24 an hour

Target is trying to fill open positions, and the company is raising the starting wage to court new workers. The company said it will offer minimum wages of between $15 and $24 an hour with the highest pay offered in competitive markets, The Associated Press reported. Right now, Target has...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Tacoma News Tribune

Walmart Has a Plan to Take Down Amazon, Target

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stand as Godzilla and King Kong of retail with Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report sort standing off to the side as a meaningful player, but not a true contender for the throne. It's a fairly close competition at the top with Walmart delivering $152.9 billion in total revenue in the fourth quarter while Amazon delivered $137.4 billion and Target had a respectable, but distant $25.65 billion in total sales as of the third quarter. Target to release fourth quarter results on March 1.
NFL
Miami Herald

Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

The retail industry has been consumed by the idea of ordering a product in the morning and getting it at work or home in the afternoon because that could destroy one of the last advantages of the local mom and pop stores– urgency. Retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get...
RETAIL
99.9 KTDY

Target Raises Minimum Wage Range to $24 an Hour

Target announced that they plan to raise their hourly wage to $24 an hour. The company released the news in a press release in which the retailer detailed the plan to implement a new starting wage range from $15 to $24 an hour. The new wages will apply to hourly...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Minimum Wages#Consumer Prices#Inflation#The Associated Press
Washington Times

Target bumps its wages due to short staff

Target, which already was paying workers a $15-per-hour minimum, is raising its wages further to fill vacant positions in its stores and distribution centers. The company will offer a minimum hourly wage that ranges from the current $15 to $24 in some markets, part of a $300 million investment in increasing Target’s workforce.
RETAIL
KOMU

More Walmart 'rollbacks' are coming

(CNN) - Expect to see more bright-red "Rollback" signs at Walmart stores as inflation bites, the company said Thursday. Rollbacks, or temporary price reductions on an item, are Walmart's version of a sale. Walmart decides which products to drop prices on based on factors like discounts it receives from suppliers or excess inventory.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Outsider.com

Here’s Why Walmart Is Rolling Back Prices for More Products

Despite current inflation concerns in the U.S., here is why retailer Walmart is anticipating more ‘rollbacks’ on various items in its stores. According to CNN, Walmart had more products on rollbacks last quarter compared to the previous quarter. The company is planning to add rollbacks to highlight “value prices” for its customers. The company’s CEO, Doug McMillion revealed in a post-earnings conference call with analysts more details about the decision. “We use rollbacks to communicate not only the reality of prices are coming down at some places, but the emotion or perception we want customers to have about us.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
CBS News

CVS, Walgreens drop limit on customer purchases of home COVID-19 tests

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have removed limits on how many over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests customers can purchase at once. CVS had previously limited customers to buying six home virus tests each in an effort to keep the kits in stock as the Omicron variant was spreading around the U.S., driving demand for the screening tools. CVS said it has since increased its supply of COVID-19 tests, allowing the company to drop purchase restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Target hikes pay to $24 per hour for some employees

Starting wages for some Target hourly employees will rise to as much as $24 per hour. The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Monday that its starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 for team members across its stores, supply chain facilities and headquarters locations. Ticker Security Last Change Change %
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Target to add Starbucks orders and returns to its curbside pickup service

The new additions are not yet available but instead are a part of a planned expansion of the Drive Up service in fall 2022 (Q3), Target said. Initially, the enhancements will be piloted by store employees before rolling out to Target customers in select test markets, the company told TechCrunch. Likely, Target’s hometown market of Minneapolis will be among the first testers. However, Target declined to say which cities or how many stores would gain the features or when it expected the changes to roll out more broadly.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Opinion: Tell workers their schedule earlier — and 2 more cheap but effective ways to hold on to part-timers amid the Great Resignation

While the “Great Resignation” and low unemployment rates have bolstered the bargaining power of salaried workers, the life of a typical part-time, hourly employee remains filled with uncertainty. This chronic uncertainty increases stress, fatigue, irritability, and decreases memory and performance. The financial health of a company’s part-time workforce...
RETAIL
Popculture

Target Is Raising Wages to Refresh Business and Set New Standard in Retail

Target plans to raise its hourly pay in another effort to attract more employees and keep those who already work at its stores. On Monday, the company said it would raise its minimum hourly pay range to between $15 and $24 for employees at Target stores, supply-chain facilities, and headquarters. The exact range will depend on the market, but Target wants to be a "wage leader in every market where it operates," the company said.
BUSINESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
81K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy