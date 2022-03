Big data and analytics player Palantir’s stock (NYSE: PLTR) has lost over 40% of its value year-to-date in 2022, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq-100, which is down by about 16%. There are a couple of factors that have been weighing the stock down. Firstly, Palantir’s Q4 2021 results were mixed. While revenue growth came in ahead of estimates, earnings fell short, and operating margins guidance was also weaker than expected for Q1 FY’22. Palantir’s government revenue growth rate is also slowing down (about 26% in Q3, down from 34% in Q4) and this could also be hurting the stock. Moreover, investors have broadly been rotating out of high growth, high-multiple stocks to prepare for rising interest rates, and Palantir, which traded at close to 20x forward revenues as of earlier this year, has been a key target of the selling.

