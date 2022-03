Jorge Masvidal has to play the waiting game before he gets the chance to bounce back from his latest loss. “Gamebread” was on the wrong end of a one-sided unanimous decision on Saturday as he was defeated by rival Colby Covington in the UFC 272 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. What’s next for Masvidal — who has now lost three straight fights — is unclear, but according to the list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com, he requires a follow-up MRI before he is cleared to compete again. The results will be compared to a previous MRI report from October 2019.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO