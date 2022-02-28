ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Off-duty officer hit in Hermitage, suspect facing 5th DUI offense

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
 9 days ago

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after police said he struck an officer while driving under the influence in Hermitage.

Officers responded to the crash at Central Pike and Frist Boulevard near Summit Hospital around 11 p.m. Saturday night. According to a warrant, Chung Thach, 35, crashed into an off-duty officer who was on his way home from work. Police said the officer refused medical treatment but said his leg was sore from the accident.

Responding authorities said Thach was unsteady, couldn’t keep his balance, and smelled of alcohol. However, the warrant also said Thach refused to tell officers what happened and refused to take part in field sobriety tests.

After a search warrant was obtained and a blood draw was conducted, officers stated they learned Thach had an outstanding warrant, suspended driver’s license, and had four previous DUI arrests.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

