Join MCCF Executive Director Paul Anderson on Friday, March 25 at 12:30 p.m. for a moderated panel discussion about the efforts to create a comprehensive roadmap for offshore wind energy development in the Gulf of Maine. A panel of experts will present a series of proposed recommendations that have emerged from four subcommittees that have been meeting for several months. Themes will include fishery interactions, environment and wildlife, energy markets, supply chain, ports, and workforce development. Panelists will include Carl Wilson (Maine DMR), Ethan Tremblay (Governor’s Office of Energy), Wing Goodale (BRI), and Josh Rosen (Offshore Wind Consultant to MITC).

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO