Please Mother Nature, please be kind to our maple season. Sometimes, Massachusetts Maple Month seems to flow by too swiftly, subject as it is to the vagaries of our weather. Here’s hoping that won’t be the case this year in the midst of a week of unseasonably warm weather. We take heart that nighttime temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing so that the ups-and-downs on the thermometer keep conditions at the sweet spot for sap to flow.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO