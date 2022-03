Rio Tinto has reported its best-ever annual profit and a record full-year dividend of US$16.8bn, boosted by higher iron ore prices and strong demand from top consumer China. The stellar results cap a mixed year for the world’s biggest iron ore producer, during which demand for its mainstay product picked up with the global economy slowly recovering from the coronavirus pandemic but inflation and Chinese scrutiny on prices created headwinds.

