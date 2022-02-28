Bucs Pro Bowl OL Ali Marpet announces retirement at age 28

Isaiah Bowser was expected to be at UCF for only one season. The Northwestern transfer led the Knights with 9 rushing touchdowns and an average 87 yards on the ground per game, but missed 5 contests due to injury. Because of the time spent sidelined, Bowser decided to take advantage of an extra-year granted by the NCAA to athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back for his fifth-year, Bowser ...
The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Carson Wentz after one season, sending him to a team he's familiar with from his days in the NFC East. The Colts agreed to trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week.
The announcement comes as the fourth-seeded Hurricanes prepare to take on the winner of No. 5 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Demon Deacons and Eagles are playing their first-round game on Wednesday afternoon. Following 10 seasons...
In lieu of recent wide receiver transfers, Auburn is looking to the portal and offered former Arkansas State wideout Corey Rucker on Tuesday. Rucker played for Arkansas State the past two years, but his best season came in 2021 where he racked up 826 yards and nine touchdowns for the Red Wolves on 59 receptions. His freshman year wasn’t too bad, either — he only played in six games, but still managed 453 yards and five touchdowns on 16 receptions. Rucker was an FWAA Freshman All-American and made the All-Sun Belt 2nd Team during his 2021 campaign at Arkansas State.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — USC extended men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield through the 2027-28 season, ending the possibility of the Pennsylvania native and former Hopkins shooting guard taking the job with the Maryland Terrapins.
Under Enfield, the No. 21 Trojans have a 25-6 record — the winningest regular season in school history — and a 14-6 mark in the Pac 12.
“Andy has continued to meet and exceed every expectation we have set for him. In our three years working together, our men’s basketball program has enjoyed unprecedented success and the national landscape of college basketball has taken notice,” USC athletic director Mike...
Comments / 0