Bucs Pro Bowl OL Ali Marpet announces retirement at age 28

In lieu of recent wide receiver transfers, Auburn is looking to the portal and offered former Arkansas State wideout Corey Rucker on Tuesday. Rucker played for Arkansas State the past two years, but his best season came in 2021 where he racked up 826 yards and nine touchdowns for the Red Wolves on 59 receptions. His freshman year wasn’t too bad, either — he only played in six games, but still managed 453 yards and five touchdowns on 16 receptions. Rucker was an FWAA Freshman All-American and made the All-Sun Belt 2nd Team during his 2021 campaign at Arkansas State.

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO