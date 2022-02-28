Browns To Explore All Options At Quarterback

The Denver Broncos are going to trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Everyone knows that — the two teams have already agreed to terms of a trade, and Wilson has approved the switch. The move won’t actually become official, though, until the NFL’s new league year begins on...
Edge rusher Von Miller teased a potential return to Denver on social media earlier this week. And now that the Broncos have agreed to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, Miller’s former team is that much more enticing. But the Denver legend apparently isn’t entirely set on going back to where...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — USC extended men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield through the 2027-28 season, ending the possibility of the Pennsylvania native and former Hopkins shooting guard taking the job with the Maryland Terrapins.
Under Enfield, the No. 21 Trojans have a 25-6 record — the winningest regular season in school history — and a 14-6 mark in the Pac 12.
“Andy has continued to meet and exceed every expectation we have set for him. In our three years working together, our men’s basketball program has enjoyed unprecedented success and the national landscape of college basketball has taken notice,” USC athletic director Mike...
Comments / 0