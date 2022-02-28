Browns To Explore All Options At Quarterback

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — USC extended men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield through the 2027-28 season, ending the possibility of the Pennsylvania native and former Hopkins shooting guard taking the job with the Maryland Terrapins. Under Enfield, the No. 21 Trojans have a 25-6 record — the winningest regular season in school history — and a 14-6 mark in the Pac 12. “Andy has continued to meet and exceed every expectation we have set for him. In our three years working together, our men’s basketball program has enjoyed unprecedented success and the national landscape of college basketball has taken notice,” USC athletic director Mike...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 MINUTES AGO